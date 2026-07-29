Peak Quality Roofing Earns CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ Certification

Peak Quality Roofing celebrates earning CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™ certification, recognizing the company's commitment to advanced training, quality craftsmanship, and industry-leading roofing standards. Jim Rincon of Peak Quality Roofing at a local roofing project, with the crew working on a roof replacement in the background. Peak Quality Roofing is a locally owned roofing company serving Melrose and nearby north-of-Boston communities.

Certification recognizes specialized training and adherence to CertainTeed's installation standards

This certification reflects years of hard work from our team. Homeowners deserve to know their roof is installed by professionals who meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.” — Jim Rincon, Owner of Peak Quality Roofing

MELROSE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Quality Roofing today announced it has earned certification as a CertainTeed ShingleMaster™, a credential awarded by CertainTeed, one of North America's leading manufacturers of roofing and building products. The certification recognizes contractors who have completed specialized training in CertainTeed products and installation techniques and who meet the manufacturer's standards for quality and professionalism.

To achieve ShingleMaster status, a contractor must complete CertainTeed's credential training and demonstrate compliance with the company's installation and business standards. The designation is the foundation of CertainTeed's contractor certification program.

"This certification reflects our team's commitment to doing things the right way," said Jim Rincon, Owner of Peak Quality Roofing. "CertainTeed doesn't hand this out, it means our crews have the specialized training to install these products correctly, and that homeowners can count on us to back that up. We're proud to bring that level of accountability to every job we do."

What the Certification Means for Homeowners

The ShingleMaster designation allows Peak Quality Roofing to offer customers manufacturer-backed warranty coverage on CertainTeed roofing systems that is not available through non-certified contractors. Benefits of working with a certified ShingleMaster include:

Access to CertainTeed-backed warranty coverage on materials and workmanship

Assurance of specialized training in proper installation techniques

Direct access to CertainTeed's line of roofing materials

Verification of the contractor's standing directly through CertainTeed

Homeowners can confirm Peak Quality Roofing's certification status through CertainTeed's contractor locator tool.

About Peak Quality Roofing

Peak Quality Roofing is a residential and commercial roofing contractor serving Melrose, Wakefield, and surrounding communities north of Boston. The company specializes in roof replacements, roof repairs, inspections, siding, gutters, skylights, and other exterior roofing services. Peak Quality Roofing is committed to delivering durable, high-quality roofing systems backed by industry-leading manufacturer warranties, expert craftsmanship, and dependable customer service.

About CertainTeed

Founded in 1904, CertainTeed is a leading North American manufacturer of roofing, siding, insulation, and other building products. Its ShingleMaster certification program recognizes contractors who complete specialized training and meet the company's standards for installation quality and professionalism.

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