Peak Quality Roofing Becomes GAF Certified Roofing Contractor Serving Melrose and North-of-Boston Communities

Peak Quality Roofing is a locally owned roofing company serving Melrose and nearby north-of-Boston communities. Jim Rincon of Peak Quality Roofing. Before-and-after roof replacement by Peak Quality Roofing.

Melrose roofer earns GAF Certified status, giving homeowners access to enhanced warranty options on qualifying roof installations.

Our goal has always been to give local homeowners clear communication, honest roof inspections, strong installation practices, and roofing systems they can feel confident in.” — Jim Rincon, Owner of Peak Quality Roofing

MELROSE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Quality Roofing, a locally owned roofing company based in Melrose, Massachusetts, is proud to announce that it has earned GAF Certified status, strengthening the company’s ability to serve homeowners and property owners in Melrose and nearby communities with trusted roofing systems, professional installation standards, and enhanced warranty options from one of North America’s largest roofing manufacturers.

This certification marks an important step in Peak Quality Roofing’s mission to become the trusted local roofing company within Melrose and the surrounding north-of-Boston area, including Stoneham, Malden, Medford, Everett, Winchester, Wakefield, and nearby communities.

As a GAF Certified contractor, Peak Quality Roofing can now offer eligible homeowners the GAF System Plus Limited Warranty on qualifying roofing systems. This enhanced warranty option is available through GAF Certified contractors and provides expanded protection compared with standard GAF warranty coverage.

For qualifying installations, the GAF System Plus Limited Warranty may include:

Coverage for qualifying GAF roofing system products, including GAF shingles and qualifying GAF accessories

- A 50-year non-prorated Smart Choice Protection Period for qualifying Lifetime shingles

- Tear-off coverage when necessary due to a covered manufacturing defect

- Coverage for qualifying GAF roof system components, not just the shingles

- Access to enhanced GAF warranty protection through a GAF Certified contractor



“This certification is a big step for our company and for the homeowners we serve,” said Jim Rincon, Owner of Peak Quality Roofing. “Our goal has always been to give local homeowners clear communication, honest roof inspections, strong installation practices, and roofing systems they can feel confident in. Becoming GAF Certified gives us another way to back that up with stronger warranty options on qualifying roof replacements.”

Peak Quality Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services, including roof replacement, roof repair, leak repair, siding, gutters, skylights, chimney-related roofing work, and flat roofing services. The company focuses heavily on local service, real jobsite documentation, detailed roof inspections, and practical recommendations based on each homeowner’s or property owner’s roof condition.

For homeowners and property owners in Melrose and surrounding communities, the certification adds another layer of confidence when planning a roof replacement. It also supports Peak Quality Roofing’s ongoing local visibility strategy: becoming the roofing company local residents and businesses recognize, trust, and call first within the local service radius.

“Roofing is local,” added Rincon. “People want to know who is working on their home, what materials are being used, what the warranty actually covers, and whether the company will stand behind the work. That is the kind of reputation we are building in Melrose and the surrounding towns.”

Homeowners and property owners interested in a roof inspection, roof replacement estimate, or information about GAF roofing system options can contact Peak Quality Roofing directly.

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