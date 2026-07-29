Limitless Sky Launches Free AI Market Intelligence Platform for Aviation

Students, operators, brokers and analysts can now query thousands of verified business-aviation data points in plain language — free, no login, no paywall.

“Aviation connects the world through trust, precision and passion. With our free AI-driven market intelligence platform, we aim to help shape a smarter, stronger future for the industry.” ” — Dr. Christoph Lymbersky, Founder of Limitless Sky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limitless Sky today opened its Market Intelligence platform to the public free of charge, giving students, aircraft operators, brokers, journalists and researchers conversational access to a verified database of business-aviation market data that until now sat behind broker desks and five-figure subscriptions.The platform works the way people already expect market research to work: you ask a question in ordinary language — "how concentrated is empty-leg supply in Europe?", "what is the typical lead time on a repositioning flight?", "which aircraft dominate transatlantic charter?" — and it answers from a curated corpus of more than 5,000 verified market facts, 35 published research articles and a library of downloadable thematic market reports, with every answer traceable back to the underlying source."Aviation is one of the most data-rich industries on earth and one of the least data-transparent," said a spokesperson for Limitless Sky. "A student writing a thesis on charter economics, or a small operator deciding whether to base an aircraft in Nice or Geneva, has historically had two options: guess, or pay a consultancy. We built the ChatGPT for the airline industry and we are giving it away, because a better-informed market is a better market for everyone in it."What the database already knows- The corpus is built from live charter feeds, operator filings and verified third-party market datasets, then normalised and fact-checked before publication. A sample of findings already published on the platform:- The 48-hour cliff. Median lead time for an empty-leg listing is roughly 62 hours before departure, and more than 65 percent of the entire market is published inside a 72-hour window. Almost nothing appears more than two weeks out — which means the conventional advice to "book early" is structurally wrong for this segment.- Discounts are a function of the clock. A leg posted 96 hours before departure typically carries a 20 to 30 percent discount against the equivalent full-charter quote. The same leg re-listed at 24 hours can settle 50 to 70 percent below the original price.- Concentration, not fragmentation. Empty-leg inventory is usually described as a chaotic long tail. Grouping a 2,728-leg snapshot by operator shows the opposite: ten companies produced roughly 32 percent of all published supply, and the identities at the top of that table barely change month to month.- A price is not always a price. In the June 2026 snapshot, 41 percent of listings carried a firm price, 32 percent carried a system-generated estimate, and 27 percent carried no price at all. Firm-priced legs sell at roughly twice the 24-hour rate of estimated ones, and convert at about 55 percent versus 34 percent.- The Republic of the Congo is the world's number two empty-leg country. In a verified 300-leg working sample, the United States produced 198 legs — and second place, ahead of Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, went to the Congo with 18, almost all of it generated by a single dominant regional operator running a small, hard-worked fleet.Findings of this kind are exactly what raw dashboards hide: a volume filter would rank the Congo above the United Kingdom and tell a broker nothing useful about why.Free, and free of a login wallThe platform requires no account, no credit card and no corporate email address. Students may cite it in academic work; operators may use it for fleet and basing decisions; journalists may quote it with attribution. Downloadable thematic PDF reports covering Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific are available at no cost alongside the conversational interface.Limitless Sky operates a private-jet charter desk with access to a network of more than 20,000 aircraft, and the intelligence platform is built on the same data infrastructure that powers its own pricing and routing decisions."We are not publishing the marketing version of our data," the spokesperson added. "It is the same corpus our own desk uses. If it is wrong, it costs us money — which is the best quality-assurance mechanism there is."The Market Intelligence platform is live now at thelimitlesssky.com/intelligence.About Limitless SkyLimitless Sky is a private aviation charter and market-intelligence company. It combines an AI-guided empty-leg and charter search with a research operation covering operators, airports, routes and market pricing worldwide. The company's intelligence corpus is published openly as an industry contribution.Media contact: press@thelimitlesssky.com Web: https://thelimitlesssky.com/intelligence

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