Limitless Sky Launches Free AI Empty Leg Flight Search With Automated Route Alerts

Limitless Sky Private Jet Charter Dr. Christoph Lymbersky

The private jet charter platform introduces AI search for empty leg flights, including surrounding airport checks and automatic alerts for future availability.

Most clients do not think in airport codes. They think in destinations, dates, events, and travel needs. Our AI search is designed around the way people actually ask for private jet travel.” — Dr. Christoph Lymbersky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limitless Sky , the private jet charter platform for clients seeking flexible and premium air travel solutions, today announced the launch of its new free AI-powered empty leg flight search on thelimitlesssky.com. The new feature allows travelers, assistants, family offices, travel designers, and luxury concierge partners to search for empty leg private jet flights using natural language instead of fixed route forms or manual availability requests.With the new AI search, users can enter a request in free text, such as “I need a jet from Nice to Olbia this weekend” or “Looking for an empty leg from London to Mallorca next week.” The system then searches available empty leg opportunities and can also check surrounding airports for both departure and arrival if no direct match is available. If no suitable empty leg is currently listed, the user can add future alerts automatically, so the AI continues monitoring the requested route and nearby alternatives.Limitless Sky describes the launch as one of the first AI-driven empty leg search experiences built specifically for private jet travelers and charter buyers. The goal is to make empty leg discovery faster, simpler, and more transparent for clients who do not want to manually browse lists, understand airport codes, or submit multiple individual requests. Empty legs are one of the most attractive opportunities in private aviation, but they are often difficult to find at exactly the right time and on the right route,” said Dr. Christoph Lymbersky, Co-Founder and Investor at Limitless Sky. “Most clients do not think in airport codes. They think in destinations, dates, events, and travel needs. Our AI search is designed around the way people actually ask for private jet travel.”Empty leg flights are aircraft repositioning flights that may become available when a private jet needs to fly without passengers, for example after dropping off a client or moving to another airport for its next booked trip. Because the aircraft is already scheduled to operate, empty legs can offer significant savings compared with a fully customized private jet charter. However, they are also time-sensitive, route-specific, and subject to availability, operator approval, aircraft positioning, airport suitability, and schedule changes.The new Limitless Sky AI search is designed to solve one of the key problems in the empty leg market: the lack of intelligent matching. A client searching for “Saint-Tropez to Ibiza” may not know that the most relevant private aviation airports could include La Môle, Toulon-Hyères, Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, Ibiza, Palma, or other nearby airports depending on timing and aircraft availability. Instead of forcing users to search each possible airport combination manually, the AI can interpret the travel intent and check surrounding airport options.The platform also supports automated alerts for specific routes. If no empty leg is available at the moment of search, users can create an alert so that relevant future opportunities can be surfaced automatically. This is especially useful for travelers with recurring routes, seasonal travel patterns, event-based trips, or flexible departure windows.“Private jet clients want speed, discretion, and convenience,” added Lymbersky. “The traditional empty leg search experience is often fragmented. You either scroll through long lists or you send a request and wait. We wanted to build something more intelligent: tell the AI where you want to go, let it check realistic alternatives, and receive an alert when the right opportunity appears.”The AI search is currently offered free of charge through Limitless Sky. The company expects the tool to be particularly useful for luxury travel agencies, yacht charter clients, family offices, event planners, personal assistants, executive offices, and frequent private aviation users who want to monitor specific routes without manually checking multiple sources.The launch also fits into Limitless Sky’s broader strategy of combining high-touch private jet charter service with data-driven technology. While the AI search helps identify potential empty leg matches, Limitless Sky continues to support clients through a concierge-led charter process, including route planning, aircraft selection, operator coordination, and booking support.Limitless Sky emphasizes that empty leg availability can change quickly and that all flight options remain subject to confirmation by the aircraft operator. Final pricing, schedule, aircraft type, airport access, passenger requirements, taxes, handling, and operational feasibility must be confirmed before booking.The new AI empty leg search is now available at thelimitlesssky.com.About Limitless SkyLimitless Sky is a private jet charter platform focused on premium, flexible, and discreet aviation solutions for clients worldwide. The company helps travelers access private jet charter options, empty leg opportunities, and tailored aviation solutions through a combination of concierge service and intelligent search technology. Limitless Sky serves private clients, family offices, executives, luxury travel professionals, and partners looking for seamless private aviation support.

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