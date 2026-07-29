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Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Allen Lima City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Auglaize Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Berne Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fayette Community Improvement Corporation of Washington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Franklin Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Village of Crown City
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Henry Northwest State Community College
7/30/2026 TO 7/30/2026		 Performance Audit
Jefferson Short Creek Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Licking County District Board of Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hanover Township
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Madison Monroe Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Madison County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Mercer Granville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Monroe Monroe County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knowlton Covered Bridge Park Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Trumbull First Step Recovery of Warren, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2026

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