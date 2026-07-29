Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Allen
|Lima City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Berne Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fayette
|Community Improvement Corporation of Washington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Village of Crown City
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College
7/30/2026 TO 7/30/2026
|Performance Audit
|Jefferson
|Short Creek Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County District Board of Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hanover Township
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Madison
|Monroe Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Madison County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Granville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Monroe
|Monroe County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knowlton Covered Bridge Park Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|First Step Recovery of Warren, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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