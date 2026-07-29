Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Allen Lima City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ashtabula Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Auglaize Union Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Berne Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fayette Community Improvement Corporation of Washington

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Franklin Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Village of Crown City

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Henry Northwest State Community College

7/30/2026 TO 7/30/2026 Performance Audit Jefferson Short Creek Joint Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Licking Licking County District Board of Health

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hanover Township

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Madison Monroe Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Madison County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Mercer Granville Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Monroe Monroe County Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Knowlton Covered Bridge Park Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Trumbull First Step Recovery of Warren, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

