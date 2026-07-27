Auditor Faber Media Availability in Blue Ash

COLUMBUS — Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber will participate in an economic roundtable with business and other leaders in Hamilton County on Tuesday afternoon. Auditor Faber will be available for questions from members of the press 15 minutes before the start of the roundtable.

When: Tuesday, July 28, 2-3p.m.

Where: The Summit of Blue Ash, 4351 Sycamore Creek Drive, Blue Ash, Ohio.

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov