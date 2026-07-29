Screen LMS™ Makes Its Debut With a Proprietary AI Adaptive Engine and a Powerful Visual Activity Builder

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Singapore-based Data Chord launches Screen LMS™, a next-generation platform designed to make personalised digital learning more accessible to educators

Data Chord is proud to present Screen LMS to the world as a reflection of the innovation, ambition, and global contributions that Singaporeans can make.” — Dr. Daniel Koh

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based Data Chord today announced the global debut of Screen LMS ™, a pioneering learning management system designed to redefine how educators create, personalize, and deliver digital learning.Developed in Singapore, Screen LMS brings together two powerful capabilities within a single integrated platform: Data Chord’s proprietary AI adaptive engine and an intuitive visual activity builder. This combination enables educators to create engaging learning experiences while allowing learning pathways to respond dynamically to each learner’s performance and progress. Independent educators and institutions can also use the platform’s integrated payment capabilities to charge learners, commercialize their courses, and build sustainable sources of income.Positioned to set a new benchmark in intelligent learning technology, Screen LMS moves beyond conventional, one-size-fits-all course delivery. The platform helps educators identify learning gaps, provide more targeted support, and guide each learner through a more relevant and personalized learning journey.“Screen LMS represents our vision for the next generation of digital learning,” said Dr. Daniel Koh, Managing Director of Data Chord. “By bringing adaptive intelligence and visual learning design together, we are placing powerful technology in the hands of educators while keeping them firmly in control. Our ambition is to build a globally recognized platform that makes personalized learning more practical, accessible, and impactful. As Singapore prepares to celebrate its 61st National Day on August 9, 2026, Data Chord is proud to present Screen LMS to the world as a reflection of the innovation, ambition, and global contributions that Singaporeans can make.”Screen LMS will be officially showcased for the first time in September 2026 through Data Chord’s collaboration with Saigon Technology University (STU) in Vietnam. The showcase will coincide with the delivery of the Professional Certificate in Data Science, or PCiDS™, Data Chord’s flagship internationally accredited certification program, through STU’s International Training Program Center (ITPC). This milestone reflects the organizations’ shared commitment to international knowledge exchange, educational innovation, and the practical application of emerging technologies in teaching and learning.

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