Data Chord Becomes First ISDSA-Accredited Training Institute; Launches New PCiDS™ Certification Program in Malaysia

SINGAPORE, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of the PCiDS™ program in Vietnam and Tajikistan, Data Chord proudly announces the launch of the Professional Certificate in Data Science (PCiDS™) – Marketing program, a groundbreaking qualification at the intersection of data science, digital marketing, and applied analytics.Data Chord is the first training institute in the world to receive accreditation from the renowned International Society of Data Science and Analytics (ISDSA) for its PCiDS™ (Marketing) training program. This milestone establishes PCiDS™ as a globally trusted qualification designed for marketing and business professionals seeking analytical excellence. Data Chord’s ISDSA-accredited certificate is formally recognized across Asia, the United States, and many regions worldwide, supporting both academic admissions and professional job applications. Trainees who complete the program are granted the privilege of using the post-nominal title ‘PCiDS’.The inaugural intake of the PCiDS™ (Marketing) program will be held in Klang, Malaysia, from 4 February 2026, delivered in strategic partnership with SRKK Group, a leading technology and digital-transformation provider in the region. This collaboration brings together Data Chord’s analytics and curriculum expertise with SRKK’s strong industry presence, offering learners an immersive, practice-oriented learning experience aligned with real business environments.The PCiDS™ (Marketing) program integrates a rigorous assessment framework aligned with international certification standards. It features authentic, scenario-based assessments that reflect real organisational marketing and analytics challenges. The evaluation process emphasises strict assessor independence, expert moderation, and multi-layered grading to ensure fairness and reliability. Performance criteria are fully transparent, covering technical analysis, ethical reasoning, data-storytelling competence, and applied machine-learning judgment.Modern marketing requires professionals who can interpret multi-channel campaign data, evaluate consumer behaviour using analytical models, design evidence-based strategies, assess risks associated with AI-generated content, and build resilient, data-driven customer-engagement pipelines.The PCiDS™ (Marketing) program equips learners with essential capabilities, including core analytics skills such as descriptive statistics, inferential testing, attribution modelling, clustering, and predictive modelling. It also develops marketing-specific competencies such as campaign analytics, funnel optimisation, segmentation, and uplift modelling. Learners gain AI-enhanced marketing capabilities suited for the era of LLMs, automated content workflows, and algorithmic persuasion, alongside ethical and regulatory awareness aligned with global data-privacy expectations.This program is purpose-built for marketers, analysts, customer-experience teams, and organisations transitioning toward AI-supported commercial functions.Trainees who attain the PCiDS™ (Marketing) certification can expect continued pathways aligned with the ISDSA’s prestigious Data Scientist Certification framework. Further details will be announced in the near future.Data Chord (Singapore) is a leading data-science training and consulting centre specialising in applied analytics and industry-aligned certification programs. In addition to its flagship PCiDS™ and Apprenticeship tracks, Data Chord is actively involved in global initiatives to combat disinformation , collaborating with partners and researchers worldwide to develop training frameworks, analytical tools, and educational resources that strengthen information integrity and digital resilience. Through its expanding portfolio, Data Chord aims to advance global digital-skills readiness and empower professionals with practical, ethical, and analytically rigorous capabilities.

