July 27 - Changes in evacuation zone status

Effective 5PM on Monday, July 27, evacuation zones 25, 30 and 300 will have the following changes and updates.

- Zone 300 will be Pre-Evacuation (reduced from Voluntary) - Zones 25 and 30 will be under Voluntary Evacuation (reduced from mandatory) and available to resident/local traffic only with road barricades in place.

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