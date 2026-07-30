News Release: Flash Flooding Prompts Road Closures and Evacuations

July 29, 2026

Contact: Jennifer Peterson, Communications Administrator

Email: jpeterson@ourayco.gov

Phone: 970-633-7019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Flash Flooding Prompts Road Closures and Evacuations in Ouray County





Ouray County, Colo - Ouray County remains in a state of declared emergency for the Gold Mountain Fire. Multiple first responder agencies are on scene, responding to flash flooding for Cutler Creek due to the fire area’s burn scar. This incident has occurred within the scope of the Gold Mountain Fire declared emergency. As of 6:45 P.M., multiple homes were evacuated in the East Side of US-550 in the Portland area, between Old School Road and Citadel Drive. Ridgway Secondary School (at 1200 Green Street) is currently the evacuation center for residents subject to evacuation orders.





Red Mountain pass between Silverton and Ouray remains closed due to additional flooding. Avoid Imogene Pass and Engineer Pass areas, which may also be subject to rockslides, and backcountry travelers already in this area are advised to shelter in place for the night.





All residents in floodplains and surrounding areas are encouraged to pack a “go bag,” watch emergency alerts for flash flood notices and evacuation orders, and be ready to evacuate, especially for the Cutler Creek, Dexter Creek, and Cow Creek drainage areas which are affected by burn scars and vulnerable to flash flooding. Do not disregard flash flood warnings. If flooding occurs, evacuate, climb to higher ground if you are not able to evacuate, and if you are trapped call 911 for assistance. Residents and visitors are advised to stay clear of flooded areas and avoid non-essential travel to allow first responders and road crews to assist with clearing and evacuations. Do not stop on highways and roads for unnecessary purposes, and keep moving.





For questions and concerns, please call the Ouray County hotline at 970-626-5484. Please monitor the Ouray County website (ouraycountyco.gov), Colorado Department of Transportation (cotrip.org), National Weather Service, Ouray County Alerts, Ouray County Sheriff’s Office and Ouray County Emergency Management for further updates and information.