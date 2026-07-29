City to begin clearing Mānoa Stream
HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM), in collaboration with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation (HDOT) and Goodfellow Bros., Inc., will begin stream maintenance work in Mānoa Stream on Monday, August 3, 2026.
The project will focus on clearing accumulated sediment, vegetation, and debris within Mānoa Stream between Kahaloa Drive and the Woodlawn Bridge. Work is expected to continue for approximately two months, weather permitting. Construction activities will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The stream maintenance is part of the City and State’s ongoing efforts to improve water flow, reduce potential flooding risks, and maintain the functionality of Oʻahu’s drainage infrastructure.
Motorists, pedestrians, and nearby residents may experience increased construction activity in the area during work hours. The City appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as crews complete this important maintenance project.
For additional information, please contact:
Department of Facility Maintenance
Phone: (808) 766-3343
Email: dfmroads@honolulu.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.