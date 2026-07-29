SCDCA Recovers Over $850K for Consumers in Six Months

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Complaints filed with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) continue to rise. SCDCA received 4,309 complaints between January 1 to June 30, 2026, about 37% higher than the 3,137 complaints received during that same period in 2025. Approximately $853,364 has been recovered for consumers through the complaint process in the first six months of 2026.

The top complaint categories so far include Vehicles (869), Real Estate (745) and Contractors (333). Those categories are similar to top complaint categories nationwide during the last calendar year which are featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) 2025 Consumer Complaint Survey Report. This annual report covers calendar year 2025 and gives a snapshot of issues consumers experienced in South Carolina’s marketplace while comparing it with other states. Overall, consumers filed 6,904 complaints with SCDCA in 2025, the most in over fifteen years. Through the complaint process, SCDCA recovered/saved $1,578,902 for consumers.

South Carolina highlights in the report include:

An SCDCA success story. A consumer ordered a bed frame in 2022, but instead received an incomplete sectional sofa delivered in multiple boxes. The consumer remained without a resolution until filing a complaint with SCDCA in October 2025. Within 60 days, the consumer received a full refund of $2,158.27 credited back to their card.

A consumer ordered a bed frame in 2022, but instead received an incomplete sectional sofa delivered in multiple boxes. The consumer remained without a resolution until filing a complaint with SCDCA in October 2025. Within 60 days, the consumer received a full refund of $2,158.27 credited back to their card. An ongoing series of webinars for regulated industries covering essential topics such as applicable laws, compliance reviews, and common renewal issues. Certain licensees are eligible for continuing professional education credit for attending.

for regulated industries covering essential topics such as applicable laws, compliance reviews, and common renewal issues. Certain licensees are eligible for continuing professional education credit for attending. “ 50 Years of Consumer Protection” - a commemorative journal that reflects on the anniversary of SCDCA and the evolution of the SC Consumer Protection Code and honors the pioneers and milestones that shaped our agency.

- a commemorative journal that reflects on the anniversary of SCDCA and the evolution of the SC Consumer Protection Code and honors the pioneers and milestones that shaped our agency. A newly created resource for law enforcement officers that provides identity theft victims with three immediate scam recovery steps, a direct line to SCDCA and a QR code to our award-winning guide, “Ditch the Pitch: A Guide for Guarding Against Scams.”

SCDCA will host a free webinar on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. to go over the voluntary mediation process and types of complaints we most commonly receive. To register for the “Filing a Complaint with SCDCA” presentation, click here.

Consumers can contact SCDCA directly with complaints regarding products or services purchased for personal, family or household use. To file a complaint, visit consumer.sc.gov and click FILE A COMPLAINT. To see if a business has complaints against it, consumers can use the Search Complaints tool on SCDCA’s website.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has more than fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.