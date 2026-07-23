2025 Average APR for SC Mortgages Declines Slightly to 6.5%; Refinances Increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is releasing its 2025 Mortgage Log Report. The report compares mortgage application data received from licensed brokers and lenders for calendar year 2025.

Mortgage brokers and lenders processed 200,286 mortgage applications taken in calendar year 2025. This amount is a 9.5% increase over 2024 (181,343) and is the highest number of applications reported since 2021: 2023 (174,912), 2022 (192,163), 2021 (304,914).

The average APR decreased slightly to 6.5% in 2025, compared to 6.8% in 2024. The APR decrease seemingly impacted the purpose for which applicants sought a mortgage with 34.6% being for a refinance, a 6.2% increase over 2024 (28.4%) and a 13% increase when compared to 2023 (21.3%).

Other highlights of the report include:

The average appraised value of property increased approximately 6% ($23,000) to $404,000 and is similar to the increase seen in 2024 ($24,000 / $381,166). This amount is nearly $80,000 more than the value reported in 2021 ($325,156).

approximately 6% ($23,000) to $404,000 and is similar to the increase seen in 2024 ($24,000 / $381,166). This amount is nearly $80,000 more than the value reported in 2021 ($325,156). Average loan amounts increased approximately 4% to $288,169.

approximately 4% to $288,169. Applications for manufactured housing declined approximately the same amount it rose in 2024, nearly 2% (2025- 10.7% / 2024 – 13.5% / 2023 – 10.5%).

The full 2025 Mortgage Log Report is available here (PDF).

Considering refinancing or purchasing a home? SCDCA encourages consumers to background a business before signing on the dotted line. Consumers should visit SCDCA’s website to check licenses and search for any complaints. Simply go to consumer.sc.gov and click “How Do I…” then “Background a Business?”

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has more than fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

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