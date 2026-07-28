Rutherford County Construction on Emergency Medical Service Prototype Station Underway

Rutherford County – TN (07/28/2026) Construction is underway on a new Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service (RCEMS) Station located at 267 Weakley Lane, Smyrna, Tennessee.

This station will join the County Clerk's Office, the Convenience Center, and the Regional Forensic Center on the same Smyrna campus. The station’s proximity to direct lake access points, marinas, and nature parks along the J. Percy Priest Reservoir, will likely contribute to the current impressive RCEMS response times to the community. Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service responded to 4,341 calls with an average response time of less than seven minutes in June which is better than the nationwide median ambulance response time.

The building will serve as a prototype for future stations and be approximately 2,900 square feet with the ability to house four shifts of first responders. The two vehicle ambulance bay is designed with future expansion in mind if the need should ever arise.

RCEMS Director Brian Gaither reflected on the new location.

“This station has been needed for many years, Gaither said. “The Smyrna and La Vergne areas have seen significant growth over the years, but we haven’t added an EMS station in the north end of the county in more than two decades. This new station will help us better serve those communities by improving coverage and response times so we can continue providing the high level of care our citizens deserve. We appreciate the support from our county leaders who recognize the importance of investing in public safety.”

The primary stakeholders are briefed on the construction project biweekly during the Owner, Architect, Contractor meetings.

Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr is pleased with the construction progress of the new station.

“Seeing the construction of this EMS station alongside our Regional Forensic Center is the fulfillment of one of my many long term visions for Rutherford County,” Carr said. “We are privileged to have some of the nation’s top ambulance professionals serving our community.”

The station is scheduled to be completed and fully operational by January 2027.