Public Notice - Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board Meeting

The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board will hold the following meeting in March. Meeting details are: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

6:00 pm

Warren County Administrative Bldg

103 Locust Street

McMinnville, TN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.