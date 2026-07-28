The Cornerstone Workshop Opens New Personalized Gift Website

Every one of our items is carefully handmade in our workshop. Women assembling their kits at a Cornerstone Workshop door hanger workshops in Calhoun, GA Preserve cherished family memories with a Custom Engraved Cutting Boards, featuring your loved one's actual handwriting etched permanently into beautiful, durable acacia wood.

New online storefront expands access to handmade keepsakes, custom sports accessories, personalized gifts and DIY crafts from a North Georgia small business.

It is an honor when someone trusts us with a special memory or allows us to create a gift for an important moment. Every order represents a real person, a real story. We never will lose sight of that.” — Amy, Owner & Maker

CALHOUN, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cornerstone Workshop, a woman-owned, family-supported small business based in Calhoun, Georgia, has announced the grand opening of its newly built e-commerce website. The expanded online storefront gives customers a simpler way to discover handmade and personalized products created for meaningful gifts, craft activities, sports seasons, holidays and everyday moments.

The new website brings the company’s growing collection together in clearly organized categories, including personalized gifts, sports and outdoors, jewelry and accessories, home and living, hats and apparel, and DIY craft kits. The store also provides product personalization details, color and material choices, customer-support resources and digital proofing for eligible custom orders.

The Cornerstone Workshop creates personalized sports earrings, acrylic name bag tags, metal baseball and softball bag tags, school-spirit accessories, custom patch hats and sports display pieces. Additional offerings include custom engraved cutting boards, handwritten recipe keepsakes, personalized wallets and keychains, first-and-last-day-of-school signs, wooden flower press kits, seasonal home décor, jewelry, door hanger kits and interchangeable wooden lantern kits.

“Our new website gives us a better way to share not only what we make, but why we make it,” said Amy, owner and maker at The Cornerstone Workshop. “We wanted the new store to make it easier for customers to find something personal while still feeling the care behind a small handmade business.”

The Cornerstone Workshop officially began in 2023 with a small collection of handmade items produced using traditional woodworking tools. As the business grew, it added laser cutting and engraving, fiber laser personalization for metal and jewelry, and full-color UV printing. These capabilities allow the workshop to create products from wood, acrylic, metal, leatherette and other materials while offering a wider range of colors, details and personalization options.

The business is rooted in the Christian meaning of a cornerstone as a strong foundation. First Corinthians 10:31—“whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God”—continues to guide the company’s approach to its work, customer service and growth. The Cornerstone Workshop also offers select hands-on craft workshops in North Georgia, giving local participants an opportunity to create seasonal projects and spend time together.

Customers can explore personalized handmade gifts through the new online storefront, discover custom sports gifts and accessories for athletes, parents, teams and school-spirit supporters, and learn more about meaningful products such as custom engraved cutting boards that preserve family recipes and handwriting. New products and seasonal collections will continue to be added as the business expands its UV printing, laser engraving and handmade gift offerings.

About The Cornerstone Workshop

The Cornerstone Workshop is a woman-owned, family-supported small business based in Calhoun, Georgia. Founded in 2023, the company creates handmade and personalized gifts using woodworking, laser engraving, fiber laser technology and UV printing. Its online collection includes custom keepsakes, sports and school accessories, jewelry, home décor, apparel, DIY craft kits and seasonal gifts, all created with a focus on meaningful details, careful craftsmanship and service rooted in Love.

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