Thrive Media Group Named Best SEO & Web Design Agency in North Georgia for 2026

Award Winning Web Design

Thrive Media Group earns 2026 Best SEO & Web Design Agency in North Georgia for affordable, results-driven web design and SEO for second consecutive year.

We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for two consecutive years.” — Hallman, Owner

CALHOUN, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Media Group, a leading digital marketing agency, has been recognized as the Best SEO & Web Design Agency in North Georgia for 2026 by BusinessMeritBoard.com™. This prestigious award highlights the company’s dedication to delivering top-tier digital marketing services that help businesses grow, rank higher on Google, and attract more customers.

Specializing in custom, high-performing websites, Thrive Media Group provides a comprehensive suite of in-house solutions. Their capabilities span UX/UI web design, local SEO, branding, e-commerce development, Google Business Profile optimization, and professional videography. By combining advanced technical SEO with beautiful, user-focused design, the agency delivers turnkey marketing systems that consistently turn web traffic into measurable revenue.

"This award, alongside our growing collection of 5-star Google reviews, is a direct testament to our team's relentless focus on our clients' success. In a rapidly changing digital landscape, our mission remains exactly the same: if our clients don’t succeed, we don’t succeed," said Hallman, Owner and Lead Designer of Thrive Media Group.

Standing firmly behind their digital marketing expertise, Thrive Media Group continues to offer their industry-leading 90-day money-back guarantee on SEO services. If a client's core search engine key performance indicators do not show clear improvement within the first 90 days, the service fee is fully refunded.

This client-first approach has helped the Calhoun-based agency maintain a perfect 5-star reputation on Google. Business owners frequently praise the team's rapid responsiveness, transparent communication, and ability to deliver clear, data-driven outcomes.

"Thrive Media Group did an exceptional job getting our business looking sharp online and improving our search visibility," noted a recent client review. "Their professionalism, customer focus, and attention to detail are second to none."

The Business Merit Board™ evaluates organizations across multiple industries, selecting winners based on service quality, market adaptation, and proven client satisfaction. Securing the top spot for both 2025 and 2026 solidifies Thrive Media Group's position as the leading authority for web design and search engine optimization in the North Georgia region.

In tandem with this regional recognition, Thrive Media Group is expanding its digital solutions with the upcoming launch of a new series of lightweight WordPress plugins designed specifically for makers, artisans, and e-commerce businesses. Engineered to eliminate backend bloat and increase operational efficiency, the intuitive plugin suite addresses critical software gaps for WooCommerce store owners.

The newly released lineup integrates seamlessly into existing WooCommerce ecosystems to streamline customer account management, secure payments, order processing, and inventory tracking.

The comprehensive plugin suite features several targeted solutions:

* Storefront Hub for WooCommerce creates polished WooCommerce customer account and support experiences with responsive navigation, reusable layouts, and clean shortcodes.

* Guest Order Account Linker for WooCommerce (Free) automatically connects WooCommerce guest orders to customer accounts after sign-in, at checkout, or via a manual scan.

* Simple Proof Manager for WooCommerce allows shop owners to easily send lightweight proof emails straight from their dashboard, complete with proof links, editable templates, and proof history tracking.

* Custom Checkout Links for WooCommerce generates secure payment links for custom products or services, routing customers safely through the standard WooCommerce checkout pipeline.

* Simple Shared Inventory for WooCommerce offers lightweight shared inventory tracking for made-to-order products or variations, automatically reducing shared stock when an order is completed.

* Tiered Pricing for WooCommerce adds lightweight, product-level quantity pricing tiers directly to WooCommerce without the need for a bulky discount engine.

"As an agency deeply rooted in web design and SEO, we continuously look for ways to optimize our clients' digital infrastructure," said Hallman. "We built these tools because e-commerce merchants and digital makers shouldn't have to choose between adding vital site functionalities and maintaining fast, lightweight loading speeds. This suite solves real customer pain points cleanly."

The new tools are available individually or as part of a curated Maker's Essentials Bundle on the agency's official developer shop.

To explore the entire plugin library, access live software documentation, or download the free account linking tool, visit the official plugin hub at https://thrivemediagrp.com/plugins/

In addition to their core agency services & plugins, Thrive Media Group provides a suite of free digital tools to help businesses analyze their current online performance, including a Google Review Link Generator, Link Tracking Builder, a Google Place ID Finder, and free comprehensive SEO audit.

To learn more about the agency's award-winning services or to claim a free website analysis, visit www.thrivemediagrp.com.

About Thrive Media Group

Thrive Media Group is a premier digital marketing powerhouse and web development firm based in Calhoun, Georgia. Recognized back-to-back as the region’s leading agency for results-driven web design, local SEO, and comprehensive marketing systems, the company provides turnkey solutions and high-efficiency e-commerce software to help businesses globally optimize their operations, rank higher on search engines, and grow profits.

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