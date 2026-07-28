Voting Information for the August 4 Primary Election

The Election Authority will never contact you by text, email, or social media to discuss your voter registration or other personal information.

Anyone contacting you using one of these platforms to discuss your voter registration is from an outside group. Be cautious about sharing any personal information.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, contact the Election Authority by calling 636-949-7550.

Sample ballots are physically mailed to each voter before every election and can be viewed using the ballot lookup tool.