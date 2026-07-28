Scheduled Canyon Reservoir Release Rates

Following the recent Hill Country flooding, the Canyon Reservoir has temporarily rose above its normal conservation pool into the flood pool—the portion of the reservoir specifically designed to store excess runoff during major rainfall events, helping reduce downstream flood risk. As inflows continue to recede, GBRA (in coordination with the USACE) is managing Canyon releases through a staged release schedule to safely return the reservoir to its normal conservation pool elevation. Returning the reservoir to its conservation pool restores its capacity to help manage future storm events while maintaining a reliable water supply for the region.

Releases will be scheduled as follows:

Release rates will continue to be adjusted as hydrologic, reservoir, and downstream conditions warrant.

For the latest Canyon Reservoir release information and Guadalupe River streamflow conditions, visit the GBRA Basin Conditions page. The Sattler streamflow gauge provides the best indication of current Canyon Reservoir releases: Conditions – Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority .

Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the Guadalupe River responsibly, remain aware of changing river conditions, and continue using water wisely. Every conservation effort helps protect our water resources for future generations.