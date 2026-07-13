MEDIA ADVISORY

COLETO CREEK BOWHUNT REGISTRATION OPEN FOR 2026

WHAT: Registration for the annual bowhunt at Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir is now open for 2026. Bowhunts will be available on weekends from October 3, 2026 to January 24, 2027. WHEN: Registration Deadline: Friday, August 28, 2026 at 12 p.m. Available Dates: Weekends from October 3, 2026 to January 24, 2027* * Legal hunting is allowed only on Saturday and Sunday for the first weekend of archery season. For the remaining weekends, hunters selected by random drawing are allowed to pre-scout and begin hunting their assigned areas on the Friday of their hunting weekend. WHERE: Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir

365 Coleto Park Rd.

Victoria, Texas 77905 MORE: There is a $200.00 fee per weekend for each hunter. Bowhunting is restricted to the use of archery equipment only. The hunting area encompasses 1,500 acres of parkland, divided into five separate hunting compartments. Hunters may apply individually or as a group of up to 10 participants per party. Hunting compartments will be assigned to each individual or group based on the size of the party and the order of the draw. Hunters are allowed to harvest two antlerless deer and an unlimited number of feral hogs.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

To enter the random drawing for the hunts, hunters may select one of the following options:

Only successful applicants will be notified of the results. For more information, contact Billy Imes at 361-575-6366 or at [email protected].