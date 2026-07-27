PSC Requests Public Comment on Utility Assistance Programs - pr-27-08

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 27, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-08

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) is requesting public comment from Missourians who have personal experience with receiving assistance as part of investor-owned utility assistance programs. Investor-owned utilities with assistance programs in Missouri include Ameren Missouri, Evergy Missouri Metro, Evergy Missouri West, Spire, Missouri American Water, Liberty Utilities and Summit Utilities. Citizens wishing to comment should do so no later than August 31, 2026 .



The Commission is seeking comments related to investor-owned utility assistance programs including the overall customer experience, eligibility and verification processes, program design best practices, methods for measuring program success, and approaches for improving outreach and utility literacy.



The Commission’s request for public comments comes as part of its Utility Assistance Programs working group docket, where it has compiled data and opened a dialogue with stakeholders on the topic of utility assistance programs. As part of that docket, the Commission has also hosted two workshops bringing together representatives from utilities, state agencies, community action agencies, consumer advocates, nonprofit organizations, and industry experts.

Feedback gathered from the workshops, as well as from the public comments, will be used to help inform the Commission’s efforts to evaluate and improve investor-owned utility assistance programs in Missouri.



The Commission does not have regulatory authority over municipal utilities or co-ops, nor does it have authority over the administration of federal funds associated with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

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