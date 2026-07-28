The United Nations Climate Change Study Programme

Expert Lectures

Lectures are delivered by senior experts and practitioners from Geneva-based institutions (with selected international organizations participating remotely where appropriate), which may include:

International Labour Organization (ILO)

Green jobs, skills development, social dialogue, and just transition.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Secretariat

Climate science, adaptation and mitigation pathways, and the science-policy interface.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

Digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and innovation for climate action.

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Human rights, equity, participation, and climate justice.

Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE)

Inclusive green economy policies and sustainable economic transformation.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat (remote where applicable)

The Paris Agreement, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Global Stocktake, and international climate negotiations.

United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Green Development and Climate Change Programme

Capacity development, climate learning, green transition, and national implementation.

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Sustainable investment, green industrial development, and international trade.

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

Climate mitigation, adaptation, nature-based solutions, sustainable finance, and green economy.

World Health Organization (WHO)

Climate change and public health.

World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

Climate science, weather services, hydrology, climate data, and early warning systems.

Each session lasts approximately 1–2 hours and includes interactive discussion and Q&A.

Guided Tours

Geneva hosts many of the world's leading institutions working on climate change, sustainability, science, and international cooperation. Leveraging its partnerships across International Geneva, UNITAR provides participants with guided visits to key institutions that shape global climate action.

Visits may include:

The Palais des Nations, headquarters of the United Nations Office at Geneva

CERN Innovation Programme and sustainability initiatives

Geneva-based climate innovation and sustainable infrastructure sites

International organizations and climate cooperation institutions

Career Insights Sessions

Alongside the technical and policy programme, UNITAR offers dedicated 2–3 hour career insights sessions designed to support participants pursuing careers in climate change, sustainable development, and international organizations.

Sessions may include: