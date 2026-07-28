UNITAR launched the UN Road Safety Lab during the High-Level Meeting on Road Safety

21 July 2026, New York, USA – To contribute to enhance access to and use of knowledge, UNITAR launched the UN Road Safety Lab during the High-Level Meeting (HLM) on Improving Global Road Safety under the theme “Scaling up and accelerating implementation of commitments to halving road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030”.

Held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on 20 and 21 July 2026, the HLM brought together Heads of State and Government and high-level representatives to reaffirm their commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals, in particular target 3.6 to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2030. A Progress Declaration was agreed in advance of the HLM.

In line with UN Member States commitment to scale up and accelerate implementation during the remainder of the Second Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and their request to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and good practices, UNITAR launched the UN Road Safety Lab aimed at improving access to and use of road safety knowledge. The launch took place on 20 July 2026 during the Partnership Pledging Conference of the HLM co-hosted by the Governments of France and Jamaica and the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety.

The Lab is a UNITAR contribution to the UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) to support road safety globally by enhancing access to knowledge and its application. By using complementary learning approaches, the Lab is a unique gateway to road safety knowledge, creating a pathway from knowledge discovery to knowledge use.