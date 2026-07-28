Plan choice? Here’s what to do

If you’re a new public employee, school employee or teacher, you have 90 days to choose between two retirement plans: Plan 2 or Plan 3. The decision you make is permanent, but don’t worry; we have the resources you need to help you select which plan is right for you.
Choose a plan – See what customers say about why they chose one plan over the other.
Which plan is right for you? It really depends on your own journey toward financial independence.
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