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Plan choice? Here’s what to do

If you’re a new public employee, school employee or teacher, you have 90 days to choose between two retirement plans: Plan 2 or Plan 3. The decision you make is permanent, but don’t worry; we have the resources you need to help you select which plan is right for you.

Choose a plan – See what customers say about why they chose one plan over the other.

Plan choice webinar – Watch this recorded webinar for a 30-minute tour of both plans.

Plan choice calculator – Compare the two plans with this tool.

Reasons customers choose each plan

Which plan is right for you? It really depends on your own journey toward financial independence.

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Plan choice? Here’s what to do

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