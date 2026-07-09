Applies to: All Employers

Subject: DRS Notice 26-008, Responses to Requests for Employer Information (RFEI)

DRS commonly requests specific information from employers when performing account actions to obtain new information or to clarify our understanding of existing reporting. Responses to department requests and deadlines must be completed timely to assist the department in ensuring that customers (your employees) receive the correct amount of retirement benefits they earn while in public service.

How soon must an employer respond to an information request?

Beginning August 1, 2026, DRS will begin issuing 30-day letters for RFEIs that have been outstanding for more than 90 calendar days in accordance with WAC 415-117-060.

What is the RFEI process?

The department audits customer accounts for several reasons in preparation for retirement. If there’s a question or an issue that needs clarification, the department will send an RFEI.

In most cases, employers will receive multiple contact attempts both from the retirement specialist who sends the RFEI and through automated reminders at 30 and 60 days as we approach the 90-day deadline.

If there is no sufficient response after 90 days, the department may issue a 30-day letter. The RFEI may be closed 30 calendar days after the date of the letter.

What happens if a response is closed without a sufficient response?

The department may then choose to proceed with the account action based on the department’s interpretation of data previously reported.

If we later discover an overpayment that could have been prevented by a sufficient response to the RFEI, the department will invoice the employer for the overpayment.

Other Information and Support

Per WAC 415-117-050, employers should maintain records in alignment with the Secretary of State guidelines. The Secretary of State has a retention schedule for payroll and retirement records.

The department has videos and a training aid in Chapter 13 of the Employer Handbook to assist you with the completion of RFEIs.

If you need clarification on what information is required to resolve or close an RFEI, please use the “send/View messages button” to add a message in the RFEI’s Employer Notes section.

If you have any questions regarding this DRS Notice, please contact Employer Support Services at 360-664-7200, option 2, or 800-547-6657, option 6, option 2; or email us.