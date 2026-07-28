Scrums.com Open AI Model Harness

Scrums.com, the Software Engineering Orchestration Platform signs support for open AI models and the Open Weights Letter published by Nvidia and Microsoft

Our Scrums.com AI harness customers don't yet ask us about open weights. They ask who controls their data, IP and prompts, and if they can switch LLM providers. Open weights are the long term answer.” — Gerald Neves, Founder & CEO Scrums.com

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrums.com , the AI Software Engineering Orchestration Platform signs support for open models and the Open Weights Letter published by Nvidia and Microsoft which already has approximately 140+ signatories, including Meta, Google, Hugging Face, Vercel and the Linux Foundation, and makes the case for a competitive, secure and widely accessible open-weight AI ecosystem.Scrums.com builds and operates AI systems for some of the largest global companies in finance, technology, and the consumer internet. These production environments require control over data, infrastructure and model selection. Scrums.com cited those customer requirements, together with evidence from production deployments, as the basis for supporting the letter.Public discussion about AI capability often focuses on the AI model itself. In production, the surrounding harness architecture matters just as much. The harness gives an agent context, tools, authority guardrails, stability and evaluations to measure performance.As the Linux Foundation explains:"The harness is the scaffolding that determines how an agent behaves in practice."Scrums.com's Software Engineering Orchestration Platform (SEOP) provides that AI agent harness for enterprise software delivery. It coordinates models, agents, tools, infrastructure, permissions and evaluation across the delivery lifecycle.Once the harness determines how the system behaves, which model to use becomes a commercial decision. Models can be benchmarked for each task and selected according to capability, cost, latency, security and data-residency requirements. That approach depends on organisations having access to a broad and competitive global market of large language models (LLMs).The Open Weights Letter connects this to lock-in, and to the risk that organisations can lose the AI capability they build over time:"Open weight models help provide that assurance by allowing organizations to control their own data, evaluate and adapt models to their own needs, and deploy them wherever their business requirements demand."For enterprise buyers, this is a practical procurement requirement. Questions about data jurisdiction, provider dependency and ownership of accumulated knowledge recur across regulated industries. In many cases, open-weight models provide the clearest route to meeting those requirements.AI systems built and operated by Scrums.com are model-agnostic. Customers can change models as requirements evolve and deploy systems within their own cloud environment, private infrastructure or customer-controlled data centre."The AI models make the headlines, but the harness makes them workable in the enterprise. Our Scrums.com harness customers don't yet ask us about open weights. They ask who controls their data, IP and prompts, and if they can switch LLM providers. Open weights are the long term answer."Gerald Neves, CEO of Scrums.comThe letter also recognises the risks of open weights. Once released, model weights cannot easily be withdrawn, and modified versions can be difficult to trace. Scrums.com supports the letter's position that these risks should be addressed through stronger security practices, transparent evaluation and a more capable open global ecosystem rather than broad restrictions on open AI model development.Read more about Scrums.com's position on open weights About Scrums.comScrums.com is the Software Engineering Orchestration Platform (SEOP). Mission control for engineering and product leaders. Instantly deploy AI agents, talent, teams, tools, infrastructure, and delivery operations from one platform with live engineering intelligence, unified reporting, and predictable software delivery. One contract. One SLA. One deploy. Software Engineering. Sorted.™

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.