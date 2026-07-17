Scrums.com Acquires Techleaders.io

Coding agents make software engineering decisions, and those decisions run on data, TechLeaders spent years building that AI training data across 100 cities and now its available on Scrums.com” — Founder & CEO, Gerald Neves

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrums.com , the Software Engineering Orchestration Platform (SEOP), today announced its acquisition of TechLeaders.io , the technology rankings platform founded in 2018.The acquisition brings TechLeaders' research archive, city rankings and structured database of technology companies across 100 global cities into Scrums.com's AI intelligence layer. TechLeaders research is now maintained and published by Scrums.com.Since 2018, TechLeaders.io has ranked the leading technology companies in 100 cities worldwide, publishing categorised directories spanning software engineering, web development, mobile applications, UI/UX design and digital marketing, supported by client reviews and a quality ranking matrix built on analysis of company operations. That work continues as Scrums.com Research, with expanded coverage of software delivery, AI and engineering teams."Coding agents make software engineering delivery decisions, and those decisions run on data, who builds well, where, and to what standard," said Gerald Neves, CEO of Scrums.com. "TechLeaders spent years building that training data across 100 cities. We're bringing the research inside the software engineering orchestration platform."All existing TechLeaders resources remain available through Scrums.com, with the acquisition record published at scrums.com/resources/techleaders. Going forward, TechLeaders research combines with Scrums.com Research, the Heartbeat report series and Developer Intelligence data from the Scrums.com platform, powering new rankings and insights focused on predictable delivery outcomes across talent, teams, delivery, infrastructure and AI agents.About Scrums.comScrums.com is the Software Engineering Orchestration Platform (SEOP). Mission control for engineering and product leaders. Instantly deploy AI agents, talent, teams, tools, infrastructure, and delivery operations from one platform with live engineering intelligence, unified reporting, and predictable software delivery. One contract. One SLA. One deploy. Software Engineering. Sorted.™TechLeaders.io, founded in 2018, is now part of Scrums.com. The acquisition expands Scrums.com's software engineering AI research capabilities and preserves years of industry research into software companies, technology teams and digital delivery. TechLeaders research is now maintained and published by Scrums.com Research.

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