Memorial Highway update: Riverwood Avenue SE closure planned

BISMARCK, N.D. — Traffic changes continue along the west end of the Memorial Highway reconstruction project as work progresses.

Beginning Wednesday, July 29, the Riverwood Avenue Southeast intersection will close to allow crews to complete roadway and utility improvements in the area. The closure is expected to remain in place for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Riverwood Avenue Southeast can be accessed from 3rd Street Southeast. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction.

Traffic patterns will continue to shift throughout the corridor as construction progresses.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down, stay alert and be prepared for changing traffic patterns in all work zones.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.