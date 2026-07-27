NDDOT Releases Long-Range Transportation Plan

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has finalized its long-range transportation plan, also known as Transportation Connection 2025-2050, or Transportation Connection 2050. This plan sets the strategic direction for NDDOT and its planning partners to determine decisions, investments and improvements to transportation infrastructure and programs over the next 25 years.

Transportation Connection 2050 is an update to North Dakota’s prior long-range transportation plan, Transportation Connection 2045. This plan looks 25 years ahead to identify plausible scenarios for transportation in the state and help address emerging challenges.

In updating the plan, NDDOT gathered input from numerous state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, community organizations, trade associations, and tribal nations, as well as the general public.

NDDOT Director Ronald J. Henke, PE, said that Transportation Connection 2050 provides a solid foundation for investment decisions over the next 25 years: “Across the state, people of all ages, backgrounds and viewpoints shared their perspectives on the value of NDDOT services and their priorities for the future. Transportation Connection 2050 captures our shared vision for the next 25 years. As we look ahead, NDDOT is well positioned to make smart, responsible investments in our transportation system while upholding our mission to ‘safely move people and goods.”

The plan outlines five goals to guide the state toward the vision of delivering a safe, customer-focused, and connected future.

Keeping you safe

Caring for what we have

Connecting North Dakota

Helping you get there

Investing for the future

The final plan is available to view on the project website at www.dot.nd.gov/transportation-connection.