FC Extension Office – Door Replacement & Access Controls

Project Objective

Provide a turnkey solution to replace designated commercial doors and install an integrated electronic

access control system that improves security, accessibility, and long-term reliability.

Scope of Work

The contractor shall furnish all labor, materials, equipment, permits (if required), demolition, disposal,

installation, programming, testing, startup, cleanup, training, and warranties necessary to deliver a

complete and fully operational project.

Turnkey and Subcontracted Work: The work shall include any and all subcontracted work required to

see the project through to completion, including, but not limited to, electrical work, drywall repair, painting,

finish work, and any other trade or service necessary for a complete installation. The selected contractor

shall be responsible for coordinating and managing all subcontractors.

Door & Hardware Requirements

Commercial-grade doors and frames, Grade 1 hardware, closers, panic hardware where required,

weatherstripping, thresholds, code-compliant locks, painting/finishing, and all associated accessories.

Electronic Access Control

Badge/card reader at every exterior entrance.

Electrified locking hardware where required.

Request-to-exit devices and door position switches.

Controller panels, power supplies, and backup batteries.

Programming of user credentials.

Integration with the existing system, or clear identification of a proposed replacement platform.

Remote Management Requirements

The access control system shall include secure remote administration capabilities, including:

Add, delete, or modify user credentials remotely.

Lock or unlock doors remotely based on user permissions.

View door status (open/closed/forced/held open).

Receive email or mobile alerts for security events.

Secure cloud-based or VPN remote access.

Audit trail and event history.

Multi-level administrator permissions.

Software licensing, updates, and warranty shall be clearly identified.

ADA Accessibility

Install automatic door operators on the main front and rear entrances, including push-button activation

devices, safety sensors, and all equipment necessary to comply with current ADA requirements.

Training & Closeout

Provide owner training, programming documentation, as-built drawings, warranty information,

maintenance manuals, and all passwords/administrator credentials at project completion.

Proposal Requirements

Proposals should clearly itemize and describe the following:

Materials

Labor

Electronic access control

Automatic door operators

Programming

Training

Warranty

Lead time

Project schedule

References

Submission Method

Submit proposals to:

Andy Swanson

Franklin County Extension Office

Email: Andrew.Swanson@uky.edu

Required subject line:

RFP - Door Replacement & Access Control

Contact

Andy Swanson

Franklin County Extension Office

Email: Andrew.Swanson@uky.edu

Proposal Deadline

September 10, 2026

Franklin County Extension Office reserves the right to request clarification, reject any or all proposals, and select the

proposal determined to be in the best interest of the project.