FC Extension Office – Door Replacement & Access Controls
Project Objective
Provide a turnkey solution to replace designated commercial doors and install an integrated electronic
access control system that improves security, accessibility, and long-term reliability.
Scope of Work
The contractor shall furnish all labor, materials, equipment, permits (if required), demolition, disposal,
installation, programming, testing, startup, cleanup, training, and warranties necessary to deliver a
complete and fully operational project.
Turnkey and Subcontracted Work: The work shall include any and all subcontracted work required to
see the project through to completion, including, but not limited to, electrical work, drywall repair, painting,
finish work, and any other trade or service necessary for a complete installation. The selected contractor
shall be responsible for coordinating and managing all subcontractors.
Door & Hardware Requirements
Commercial-grade doors and frames, Grade 1 hardware, closers, panic hardware where required,
weatherstripping, thresholds, code-compliant locks, painting/finishing, and all associated accessories.
Electronic Access Control
- Badge/card reader at every exterior entrance.
- Electrified locking hardware where required.
- Request-to-exit devices and door position switches.
- Controller panels, power supplies, and backup batteries.
- Programming of user credentials.
- Integration with the existing system, or clear identification of a proposed replacement platform.
Remote Management Requirements
The access control system shall include secure remote administration capabilities, including:
- Add, delete, or modify user credentials remotely.
- Lock or unlock doors remotely based on user permissions.
- View door status (open/closed/forced/held open).
- Receive email or mobile alerts for security events.
- Secure cloud-based or VPN remote access.
- Audit trail and event history.
- Multi-level administrator permissions.
- Software licensing, updates, and warranty shall be clearly identified.
ADA Accessibility
Install automatic door operators on the main front and rear entrances, including push-button activation
devices, safety sensors, and all equipment necessary to comply with current ADA requirements.
Training & Closeout
Provide owner training, programming documentation, as-built drawings, warranty information,
maintenance manuals, and all passwords/administrator credentials at project completion.
Proposal Requirements
Proposals should clearly itemize and describe the following:
- Materials
- Labor
- Electronic access control
- Automatic door operators
- Programming
- Training
- Warranty
- Lead time
- Project schedule
- References
Submission Method
Submit proposals to:
Andy Swanson
Franklin County Extension Office
Email: Andrew.Swanson@uky.edu
Required subject line:
RFP - Door Replacement & Access Control
Contact
Andy Swanson
Franklin County Extension Office
Email: Andrew.Swanson@uky.edu
Proposal Deadline
September 10, 2026
Franklin County Extension Office reserves the right to request clarification, reject any or all proposals, and select the
proposal determined to be in the best interest of the project.
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