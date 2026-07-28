Celebrating Parks and Recreation Month

July is Parks and Recreation month and we’re celebrating the people, places and programs that make Polk County Parks and Recreation special. Every day, Polk County staff tend the parks and facilities that bring families and communities closer together, promote healthy lifestyles and create unforgettable memories. Whether it’s maintaining safe and inclusive playgrounds, preserving natural habitats or organizing youth sports, our parks and recreation staff help to promote wellness and community connection for residents of all ages. Behind every well-maintained park, successful event and safe playground is a dedicated professional who works to serve you and build community. Staff maintain playgrounds, repair trails, care for landscaping, inspect facilities for safety and coordinate athletic leagues.

Polk County Parks and Natural Resources staff manage and maintain a diverse system of more than 130 parks and preserves, which includes more than 135 multipurpose fields, 45 boat ramps, five campgrounds, seven centers, historic venues, and the county’s only ATV Park.

From neighborhood parks and scenic nature preserves to athletic complexes and waterway access, Polk County, Florida parks and recreation facilities offer something for everyone. Families can enjoy playgrounds and picnic shelters, including rental facilities at several parks for gatherings and events. Anglers and boaters have access to several shoreline fishing areas and conveniently located boat ramps. Sports enthusiasts can participate in leagues and catch high-level talent from across the country competing in tournaments, such as the RussMatt college baseball tournament. Nature lovers can explore hundreds of miles of scenic trails while observing native wildlife and experiencing Florida’s unique ecosystems in our preserved areas.

Our five community resource centers serve more than 21,000 residents annually, providing programming to help children, families and adults grow in a variety of different ways. Our community resource centers are spread across

Visit a Community Resource Center:

These community resource centers offer after-school activities, summer camps, educational programs, fitness classes, senior activities and community events that help residents build skills, stay active and connect with one another. By providing affordable and accessible programming, these centers help strengthen families and improve the quality of life for residents throughout Polk County.

Polk County Parks and Recreation staff are also committed to preserving natural resources for future generations and even encouraging residents to get out and enjoy natural spaces. Preserves like Circle B Bar Reserve offer and natural area parks like Lake Gwyn Park offer visitors an opportunity to experience Florida’s diverse wildlife. Through habitat management, trail maintenance and environmental education, our staff work year-round to ensure these natural spaces remain healthy, accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Want to see one of Polk County’s parks for yourself?

This Parks and Recreation Month, we encourage everyone to discover a new park, attend a community event, take a walk on one of our scenic trails or simply spend time outdoors with family and friends. Every visit to a Polk County maintained park or facilities supports our mission, and we thank you for celebrating this recognition of Polk County Parks and Recreation with us.

Check out Things to Do in Polk for your next adventure!