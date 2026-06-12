2026 Hurricane Season is Here: Don’t Wait to Prepare

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and will continue through Nov. 30. Whether you’re a lifelong Floridian or experiencing your first hurricane season in Polk County, preparing now can make a significant difference when severe weather threatens.

Florida continues to welcome new residents and visitors every day and many have never experienced a hurricane firsthand. Understanding what to expect and how to prepare before, during and after a storm is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family and your property.

“When it comes to hurricane season, preparation is key,” said Paul Womble, Polk County Emergency Management Director. “The best time to get ready for a storm is before one even makes it on the radar. Taking simple steps now can help reduce stress and help keep your family safe when severe weather strikes.”

The good news is that hurricane preparedness does not have to happen all at once. By taking a few simple steps now, you’ll be better prepared if a hurricane threatens Central Florida later this season.

Here are some steps you can take now to prepare:

Develop an Emergency Communications Plan

One of the most overlooked components of a hurricane preparedness kit is a detailed emergency communications plan. During a major storm, power outages, network disruptions and road closures can make it difficult for family members to stay in touch.

Before hurricane season intensifies, sit down with your family members and discuss how you will communicate and react before, during and after a storm.

Your communications plan should include:

A written list of contact information for each member of your household. Make sure to include phone numbers, email addresses and other important information you may need to remember written down on a piece of paper in case your cell phone battery is running low or loses power.

A designated out-of-town emergency contact who will serve as the central point of contact to help you and your family reconnect if needed.

Emergency meeting locations where family members can meet up if they become separated or disconnected. It is best to include emergency meeting spots for the following areas: an indoor space where household mem bers can shelter during the storm, if necessary, a meeting location in your neighborhood, a meeting location outside your neighborhood and a meeting location outside your town or city. Be sure to set a time and, if needed, a date for meeting.

Any plans for checking on elderly relatives, neighbors or family members who may require additional assistance.

For an example of a free family communications plan, visit FloridaDisaster.org.

Plan for Medical and Special Needs

In addition to developing a family emergency communications plan, it’s important to remember to make sure you have a plan for individuals with limited mobility or special medical needs.

If anyone in your household requires medical devices or electricity, has mobility or cognitive impairments, be sure to plan for transportation and assistance in advance. A special needs shelter plan may be appropriate for the individual during a hurricane.

To register for a special needs shelter and/or transportation, visit the Florida Special Needs Registry, call your home health care provider, durable medical equipment provider or call the Polk County Emergency Operations Center at 863-298-7000 for more information.

Build a Seven-Day Hurricane Supply Kit

Emergency officials recommend having a minimum seven-day supply of food and water for every member of your household (don’t forget your pets). Your kit should include:

Water (one gallon per person, per day and one gallon per pet, per day)

Non-perishable food items (per person, per day for at least seven days)

First aid supplies

Pet supplies (enough pet food, medications, etc. for at least seven days)

Battery powered flashlight (LED)

Extra batteries (Fun Fact: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt and 9-volt are tax-free in Florida)

An extra copy of your emergency communications plan

Don’t forget, all items within your kit should be non-perishable to ensure they remain safe for consumption.

Please Note: If a storm is approaching, don’t forget to add at least a seven day supply of any prescription or over the counter medications you may need to this kit.

For more hurricane supply kit assistance, you can download a seven-day hurricane supply shopping list or view this video about assembling a disaster supply kit.

Know Your Risks

Although Polk County is not located on the coast, Central Florida residents and visitors are not immune to hurricane impacts. To prepare for whatever a hurricane season may bring, it is important to identify your potential risks.

Some potential risks include:

Understanding the risks that can affect your county will help you make informed decisions when severe weather threatens.

Identify Potential Public Hurricane Shelter Options Before They’re Needed

Did you know that there are 48 designated potential public hurricane shelters including three pet-friendly shelters and three special needs shelters that can be activated during an emergency in Polk County, Florida?

It is important to remember that not all public hurricane shelters are automatically opened and activated during an emergency as shelters open as needed.

For a list of the 2026 Potential Polk County Public Hurricane Shelters, click here: https://www.polkfl.gov/public-safety/emergency-management/find-a-shelter/

Stay Connected to Trusted Information

Receiving accurate information is critical during hurricane season. Rumors and misinformation can spread quickly, especially on social media.

To ensure you’re receiving the most accurate, real-time information, residents and visitors should rely on trusted resources for weather forecast information, alerts and emergency information.

For the most accurate information, Polk County residents and visitors are encouraged to sign up for the county’s local alert system, AlertPolk, and encouraged to follow Polk County Emergency Management (PCEM) on social media for important emergency information before, during and after a storm.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/polkcountyem

X: https://x.com/polkemergency

Instagram: @polkcountygovfl

Polk County Government Television (PGTV): https://www.polk-county.tv/internetchannel/?channel=1

In addition to PCEM’s social media channels, you can also monitor weather via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio.

It is also important to have multiple ways to receive emergency information. Consider enabling wireless emergency alerts on your mobile device and keeping a battery-powered weather radio available in case you need it.

Make Preparedness Part of Your Routine

Hurricane preparedness is not a one-time activity. Conditions can change quickly throughout the six-month season which makes it important to remain aware and ready for whatever Mother Nature may bring.

Take advantage of the beginning of hurricane season to gather supplies, review plans and discuss preparedness with your family.

By taking small steps today, you can be better prepared to face hurricane season.

For additional hurricane preparedness information, visit: https://www.polkfl.gov/public-safety/hurricane-preparedness/.