LabKey launches new AI capabilities for scientists, grounded in structured, governed lab data

LabKey

LabKey AI lets any user query lab data in plain language, with results reliable enough for regulated scientific work.

AI is only as good as the data and rules beneath it. We have spent years building that foundation. LabKey AI is what that foundation makes possible.” — Michael Gersch, CEO, LabKey

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LabKey today announced the availability of LabKey AI, an intelligence layer built directly into the structured data model, permissioning framework, and audit infrastructure that already govern its lab software, including LabKey LIMS , Biologics LIMS, Sample Manager , and SDMS. LabKey AI lets scientists, lab managers, and IT teams query, understand, and act on lab data using plain language.LabKey AI runs on the LabKey data model, the structured, access-controlled foundation already supporting life and applied science labs worldwide. The intelligence layer inherits LabKey's existing permission framework. Every answer comes from a query or API call executed against live data. A scientist with read-only access to a project gets answers from that project only and LabKey never uses customer data to train general AI models.Available today, LabKey AI supports natural language querying of structured lab data, in-product documentation search, and a read-only MCP (Model Context Protocol) layer that gives technical users a second path into the same data through their own tools. Every result is traceable back to the query and reasoning behind it: a scientist asking how many samples of a specific volume and status are stored in a freezer gets a real query against live data and the exact count, not an approximation.LabKey AI is in its first phase of development. LabKey will extend the same plain-language interface to streamline reporting and data management next, built on the same data, security and permissions model. Every addition will carry the requirement already in place today: any action that writes, modifies, or deletes data waits for a person's confirmation, and the rules it follows live in LabKey, not in the AI layer.For bench scientists, that means a verifiable answer without writing a query. For IT, security, and QA teams, it means the same permissions and audit trail already in place, with no new risk surface, and the option to disable the capability entirely for teams not yet ready to adopt it. For lab leadership, it means fewer bottlenecks waiting on a specialist to pull a report."AI is only as good as the data and rules beneath it," said Michael Gersch, CEO at LabKey. "We have spent years building that foundation. LabKey AI is what that foundation makes possible."

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