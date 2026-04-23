LABKEY LIMS TURNS PROTOCOL STEPS INTO EXECUTABLE WORKFLOW ACTIONS IN THE LAB

LabKey Workflow template creation in LabKey LIMS Features of LabKey LIMS

New workflow automation capability executes sample and data operations in context, eliminating manual handoffs and reducing errors in high-throughput labs.

Labs shouldn't need a software vendor or IT every time a protocol changes. We built workflow automation so scientists can configure, deploy, and update their own workflows directly in the system.” — Hannah Brakke, VP of Product, LabKey

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The gap between a written lab protocol and what actually happens at the bench is where errors, delays, and compliance risk accumulate. Today LabKey announced workflow automation for LabKey LIMS , a laboratory information management system, that closes that gap by embedding executable lab actions directly into each step of a captured protocol within the system.Unlike conventional workflow tools that require IT or vendor support for configuration, LabKey LIMS no-code workflow automation is built and owned by the scientists who run it. At each workflow step, the system surfaces only the relevant samples for that task, applies preconfigured defaults, and executes actions. These actions include sample derivation, aliquoting, assay data import, sample status updates, and storage assignment, all executable without requiring users to leave the workflow or manually re-enter data. Completion requirements enforce controlled progression: a step cannot close until the required actions are done, helping support compliance, quality, and data integrity across the lab."Labs shouldn't need a software vendor or IT every time a protocol changes. We built workflow automation so scientists can configure, deploy, and update their own workflows directly in the system, no code required. That's a meaningful shift from how most LIMS vendors approach this, where configuration incurs a professional services fee, not a capability the lab controls," said Hannah Brakke, VP of Product at LabKey.Workflow templates are created in a no-code template builder, giving lab managers direct control over protocol design, task sequencing, action configuration, and required data fields. Once executed, every workflow job generates a complete, timestamped audit record of who did what, on which samples, and when, satisfying traceability requirements without additional documentation effort.The feature is designed for regulated and research labs across industries where protocol adherence, sample traceability, and data integrity are non-negotiable, including life sciences, mining and extractives, food and beverage, agriculture, and materials science. Workflow automation is available now in LabKey LIMS for existing and new customers. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit labkey.com

Exploring the New LabKey LIMS Workflow Features

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