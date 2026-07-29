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CDC resource on Ebola to assist healthcare workers with treatment preparation 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a resource to help front-line healthcare workers prepare and train for treating patients with suspected Ebola disease. The Ebola Micro-Learn reinforces concepts, such as assessing travel history and exposure risks; recognizing signs and symptoms of Ebola; following the identify, isolate and inform approach; and protecting personnel, patients and communities through early recognition and infection prevention and control measures. The agency said that no cases have been confirmed in the U.S. from the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, and that a risk to the U.S. remains low. 

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CDC resource on Ebola to assist healthcare workers with treatment preparation 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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