Hanson-Backed School Cell Phone Ban Signed into Law

MONTGOMERY, Ill. – Legislation regulating student use of wireless communication devices (namely, cell phones) during school hours, co-sponsored by state Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

“Illinois is one of only eight states without a statewide cell phone ban, and teachers have continuously reported issues with student distraction and disengagement,” said Hanson. “This legislation brings our state up to speed with the rest of the country, ensuring educational time remains educational. Our focus is on developing student involvement, critical thinking skills and peer-to-peer collaboration.”

Senate Bill 2427 requires Illinois school boards to establish a policy regulating the use of wireless communication devices during instructional time. This does not include passing periods, lunch or recess. The bill defines a wireless communication device as a smart phone, personal computer, personal tablet, gaming device or a smartwatch. There are exceptions that can be made as well, especially when it comes to the health and wellbeing of students. Otherwise, instructional time in class must be free of wireless communication devices.

Teachers have cited the use of cell phones and other devices as major distractions during class, but concerns were also raised regarding safety. In the event of a crisis, students need to pay close attention to their teachers, not to their phones, which have the potential to unnecessarily escalate the situation.

“The goal of this new law is not to punish students for having phones; we know that smart devices are a part of daily life for many. Instead, we want to shift the focus from screens and social media, toward education and engagement in the classroom, while still prioritizing the health and safety of young students,” Hanson said.

Senate Bill 2427 was signed into law this morning. Wireless communication device policies will need to be in place by the 2027-2028 school year.