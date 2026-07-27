Mason to Participate in NCSL Conference, Remains Committed to Illinois Children and Families

GURNEE, Ill. — State Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, will be in attendance at the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) Conference and will be participating in a bipartisan Early Childhood Education panel, as well as co-chairing the NCSL Children, Families and Human Services Committee’s annual business meeting.

“The NCSL Conference is a great opportunity for legislators to convene and discuss how we might improve policies in our states. This year, I’m excited to serve as a panelist and a co-chair for conversations regarding childcare and early childhood education. These are nationwide policy issues, and I look forward to working with and learning from my fellow attendees on how we can protect our nation’s most vulnerable,” said Mason.

Mason is the vice chair of the NCSL Children, Families and Human Services Committee, and she will serve as co-chair for the committee’s annual business meeting. The committee protects states’ interests when it comes to federal decisions regarding the welfare, education, and support of children nationwide.

Additionally, Mason will participate as one of four panelists from across the country in the 2026 NCSL Early Childhood Education panel titled “What’s Next for Federal Childcare Policy?” Topics covered will include, but are not limited to, the federal administration’s childcare priorities, policy decisions affecting childcare and childhood education, and challenges facing the quality, accessibility and affordability of childcare.

The panel will take place on Wednesday, July 29, from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the NCSL Conference, visit their website at ncsl.org.