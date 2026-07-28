MDA Expands Ag Weather Network in Southeast Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has expanded the Minnesota Ag Weather Network (MAWN) with the launch of two weather stations in Southeast Minnesota. The stations, located outside Peterson in Fillmore County and Mabel in Houston County, are another key step toward improving statewide data coverage for Minnesota producers.

The expansion advances MAWN’s goal of providing real‑time, hyperlocal environmental data within a 20‑mile radius of all agricultural land in the state. By closing coverage gaps, the network delivers more accurate, site‑specific information to guide decisions about irrigation, crop health, soil management, and water conservation.

“Farmers make dozens of decisions every day, and good data helps them make the right ones,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “This new station gives producers the local information they need to protect their crops, manage water responsibly, and stay ahead of changing conditions.”

Each MAWN station collects a wide range of real‑time weather and soil data essential to farm management, including:

Rainfall

Air temperature

Wind speed and direction

Dew point temperature

Soil temperature (up to 7.5 feet deep)

Soil moisture (up to 40 inches deep)

Solar radiation

Snow depth and snow water equivalent

The network also provides science‑based decision tools such as:

Crop Growing Degree Days

Irrigation scheduling guidance

Daily crop water‑use estimates

Disease‑risk forecasts

Temperature inversion alerts

MAWN is integrated into the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN), making all weather data and agronomic tools publicly available. Minnesota‑based data can be accessed through the NDAWN system.

In 2023 and 2025, the MDA received a combined $5.25 million from Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund to significantly expand MAWN. This investment supported the installation of about 45 new stations in partnership with local soil and water conservation districts, the University of Minnesota, and NDAWN. With this year’s planned installations, the network continues moving toward comprehensive statewide coverage.

To view real-time weather data or learn more about the Minnesota Ag Weather Network, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/minnesota-ag-weather-network.

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Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us