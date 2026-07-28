Minnesota Grown Retailers Compete for Local Food Award

Minnesota Grown and the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) are once again inviting grocery and liquor stores across the state to support farmers and show off their local pride by entering the Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year contest. This annual contest celebrates Minnesota retailers who go above and beyond to promote Minnesota Grown agricultural products—everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to meats, dairy, alcoholic beverages, packaged goods, and more. Stores are encouraged to create eye-catching displays and promotions that highlight produce from Minnesota’s farmers during peak season.

“Minnesota’s grocery stores and food retailers play a vital role in strengthening local food systems by connecting consumers with products grown and made right here in our state,” says Jennifer Alexander, Regional Marketing Specialist at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). “Since the start of the Walz-Flanagan Administration, the MDA has distributed nearly $2.5 million through the AGRI Food Retail Improvement and Development Grant to support food retailers and expand access to fresh, local foods. The Retailer of the Year contest builds on that work by celebrating retailers that go above and beyond to champion Minnesota producers and make local products more visible to shoppers.”

“Grocers are deeply rooted in their communities and take pride in connecting Minnesotans with the best our state has to offer,” said MGA President Patrick Garofalo. “We are proud to play a role in this collective effort that showcases and celebrates innovative partnerships and the commitment it takes to bring local products from farm to shelf.”

The contest runs from August 1 through September 30, with participating retailers featuring Minnesota Grown products in their stores and marketing. From creative in-store displays and community events to tasting stations or digital campaigns, retailers are encouraged to get creative in spotlighting their local suppliers.

New this year, award categories for retail chains will be based on the number of stores they operate, along with regional awards across the state. The ever-popular People’s Choice Award will also return, inviting the public to vote for their favorite displays on the Minnesota Grown Facebook page.

Winners will receive:

Exclusive use of the “Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year” logo throughout 2027

A commemorative plaque presented at the MGA Awards Luncheon in spring 2027

Minnesota Grown “Local Food Champion” buttons for store staff

Featured recognition in Minnesota Grown and MGA promotions

Full contest details and the online entry form are available on the Retailer of the Year contest webpage. Entries must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026 via the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s online grants portal. For questions about the contest or submission process, contact Jennifer Alexander at

Jennifer.J.Alexander@state.mn.us.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. The program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other producers of agricultural products near them for over 40 years. The Minnesota Grown Directory at minnesotagrown.com is a searchable map of over 1,000 local farms, markets, and producers across the state. The program also licenses the use of the Minnesota Grown label to Minnesota producers and retailers. Anywhere you see the Minnesota Grown logo, you can have confidence that product was grown or raised within the state. Find local near you in our directory of over 1,000 farms and markets at minnesotagrown.com.

The Minnesota Grocers Association is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. It has served the industry for over 125 years, with over 300 retail, manufacturer, and wholesale members supporting nearly 1,300 locations statewide. MGA member companies employ over 150,000 union and non-union Minnesotans. It actively advances the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs. Learn more at mngrocers.com.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us