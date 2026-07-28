Posted 7/28/2026 by kmengel@co.wood.wi.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

7/27/26

CONTACT: Kayleigh Mengel, Public Health Policy and Communication Coordinator

715-421-8926/Kayleigh.Mengel@woodcountywi.gov

Wood County Requesting Community Feedback on Public Transportation

Wood County, WI - Wood County is studying whether a public transportation system would benefit the community. The Public Transportation Feasibility Study will explore transportation options for residents, workers, students, and visitors. The study will help determine whether public transportation is a good fit for Wood County, what the service could look like, and how it could work.

The community can inform the future of public transportation. The survey results will help shape the design, service hours, and fares of a future transportation service.



The survey is available in SurveyMonkey at the following links:

English Survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/WoodTransit

Spanish Survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/WoodTransitSpan



Wood County is hosting two open houses in August to gather feedback on proposals and ideas for public transportation. Community members are encouraged to attend and share their input.



Open House Schedule

Monday, August 17th from 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Marshfield Public Library, Alder Room - 105 S. Maple Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449



Monday, August 24th from 5:30 - 6:30 pm

McMillan Library, All Purpose Room – 490 E. Grand Ave, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494



For questions, contact the Wood County Health Department at 715-421-8911 or email health@woodcountywi.gov. For more Wood County Health Department news, follow us on Facebook and subscribe to our newsletter at www.woodcountywi.gov/departments/health.