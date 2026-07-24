Health & Human Services Committee Citizen Member Appointment

Posted 7/24/2026 by tminer@co.wood.wi.us

Wood County seeks applicants for an opening for a citizen member on the Health & Human Services Committee.

The Health and Human Services Committee has oversight of the following departments: Human Services, Public Health Department, Edgewater Haven, Norwood Health Center, and Veteran’s Service Office.

This citizen member must not be an elected official or employee of Wood County and shall be an individual who receives or has received human services or a family member of such an individual pursuant to Wis Stats Ch 46.23(4).

The Health & Human Services Committee usually meets the 4th Thursday of every month at 5:00 PM, at either the Wood County Annex & Health Center in Marshfield, or the Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.

Anyone interested in serving should submit a letter of interest with qualifications to Trent Miner, Wood County Clerk, P.O. Box 8095, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495 or ctyclerk@woodcountywi.gov by Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Any questions may be directed to the County Clerk.