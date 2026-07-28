ECGrid Makes Its B2B Communications Network AI Conversational with MCP Support

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New capability turns live network questions into instant, interactive answers inside the AI assistants customers and partners already use

This release changes what it feels like to work with your B2B communications. Ask a question in the assistant you already have open, and the network itself answers: live, analyzed, ready to action.” — Jon Gatrell, CPO, COO

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp. today announced that ECGrid customers and partners can now interact with their B2B communications directly in their AI assistants , including Claude and ChatGPT. Questions such as "How many Purchase Orders arrived since yesterday?" or "List any errors in Shipping Notices this week" now get real-time answers drawn from live network data, with no portal lookup, no escalation, and no support ticket.

The change follows the way people already work: users ask in plain language, in the assistant already in front of them. Answers come back analyzed, not just retrieved; ask why a transfer failed, and the assistant reads the live diagnostics and explains. And answers can come back as a live, interactive panel that users filter, drill into, and act on right in the chat, in seconds.

Jon Gatrell, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer of Loren Data Corp, said, "This release changes what it feels like to work with your B2B communications. Ask a question in the assistant you already have open, and the network itself answers: live, analyzed, and ready to action. It is a genuinely fresh experience for users, built on the security and authorization they already trust."

Access is scoped to each user’s existing ECGrid authorization through API-key authentication, and the service runs on ECGrid’s SOC 2 Type II audited platform.

The capability is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that can function like an enhanced version of traditional API web services. By exposing ECGridOS through the open MCP server, customers can securely use the same conversation interface across multiple AI assistants instead of relying on proprietary integrations. Supported agents include Claude, Claude Code, ChatGPT, and Codex.

ECGrid's MCP server empowers operations and support teams investigating document status, as well as IT and integration leaders who want answers without specialized portal expertise. ISV and service-provider partners who build their own customer experiences on ECGrid’s network also benefit.

At launch ECGrid's MCP server boasts more than 40 purpose-built tools spanning interchange and parcel tracking, mailbox and trading partner management, connection diagnostics and delivery testing, document counts, webhook monitoring, and user administration.

This release continues ECGrid’s broader agentic roadmap, with additional capabilities planned in the coming months. ECGrid customers and partners can request access today at ecgrid.com/contact.

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