ECGrid Advances Global Compliance with Expanded Peppol Capabilities

Loren Data expands Peppol capabilities, enabling ISVs, integrators, and enterprises to embed compliant connectivity without operating their own access point.

We have operated as a certified Peppol Access Point for years. This development allows our partners to offer Peppol and e-invoicing options to their users as a native feature of their own products.” — Tony D'Angelo, CSO of Loren Data Corp.

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp., a leading provider of programmable integration services for Independent Software Vendors, Solution Integrators, and Enterprises, has announced the expansion of its full-service Peppol offering. This development builds on Loren Data Corp’s established role as a certified Peppol Access Point and integrates these capabilities directly into the ECGrid platform.

In recent years, Peppol has evolved from a messaging and network framework to a global compliance platform for e-invoicing. An example of Peppol’s momentum, is France’s e-invoicing reform, where the French tax authority (DGFiP) became the official Peppol Authority in July 2025. Peppol access capabilities are now more important than ever.

By embedding Peppol access into the foundational layers of ECGrid, Loren Data enables rapid compliance with emerging European e-invoicing requirements. This expansion frees Loren Data customers from the costly and time-consuming process of developing and managing their own Peppol access point.

“Our expansion of Peppol capabilities is a direct response to the technical workflow barriers we identified within the service provider community,” said Tony D’Angelo, CSO at Loren Data Corp. “We have operated as a certified Peppol Access Point for years and we are excited to offer a more seamless way for our partners to embed this connectivity into their own platforms. This development allows our partners to offer Peppol and e-invoicing options to their users as a native feature of their own products.”

Loren Data’s expanded Peppol service enables ISVs to become their own certified Peppol Access Point using ECGrid’s proven infrastructure. The service is available now.

About Loren Data Corp.

Loren Data Corp. is a leading provider of programmable integration services for Independent Software Vendors, Solution Integrators, and Enterprises. Loren Data’s platform enables organizations to create their own customer experience while relying on ECGrid to power underlying connections. The ECGrid network provides dependable EDI capabilities, broad connectivity, and transparent performance, giving platforms and enterprises confidence that every transaction is delivered reliably across their trading partner ecosystem.

