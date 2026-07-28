Temporary Part Time Laborer



This is a temporary part-time position with scheduled hours of 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, for a total of 20 hours per week. Additional hours up to 25 per week may be required based on operational needs. Temporary positions are not eligible for BND’s benefits package.

Summary of Work

In this role, you will perform general physical labor including moving and transporting furniture, fixtures, and other materials throughout the facility. You will assist with routine grounds and landscaping work such as trimming, spraying, weeding, and general outdoor upkeep. Your responsibilities also include light mechanical tasks such as minor sprinkler head repairs and helping with miscellaneous maintenance needs as they arise. You will support the overall cleanliness, safety, and functionality of the facility by completing tasks efficiently and accurately.

To be successful in this position, you must be comfortable working outdoors, able to manage physically demanding tasks safely, and prepared to follow instructions and contribute positively to a team environment. Consistent dependability and a willingness to learn are essential.

Minimum Qualifications

To be considered for this position, you must meet the following requirements:

• Ability to safely perform heavy lifting and other physically demanding tasks.

• Basic mechanical aptitude and confidence in using common tools.

• Willingness to work in varying outdoor weather conditions.