

Location: This position may work remote provided the candidate is a ND resident and resides within the state of North Dakota.

Summary of Work

As a Credit Underwriter IV, you will gather and analyze financial information to evaluate the repayment capacity and overall creditworthiness of new loan requests. You will complete credit presentations, assess business and personal cash flows, and analyze credits typically ranging from $500,000 to $50,000,000+ in total exposure. This role includes performing break-even repayment analysis, stress testing, scenario analysis, UCA cash flow analysis, and capitalization reviews for real estate-based projects. You will make recommendations related to credit structure, including repayment terms, financial covenants, construction considerations, and ongoing monitoring requirements.

You will underwrite loan requests under strict deadlines for presentation to governing committees including the BND Investment Committee, BND Advisory Board, and the Industrial Commission. This position also requires reviewing appraisals and internal evaluations for reasonableness and regulatory compliance, completing annual loan reviews, preparing problem loan reports, and assessing loan classifications and risk ratings. As needed, you will conduct site visits based on credit complexity and participate in projects that support Credit Administration’s initiatives and operational goals.

To be successful in this position, you will be an analytical and detail-oriented professional with strong financial acumen, sound judgment, and the ability to manage multiple deadlines in a fast-paced environment. You will demonstrate clear communication skills, professionalism, and the ability to work collaboratively with internal teams and external lending partners.

Minimum Qualifications

To be considered for this position, you must have a bachelor’s degree in accounting, banking, business administration, economics, or a closely related field and six years of lending and/or credit analysis work experience in the commercial/ag lending field. Additional relevant work experience may substitute for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis.