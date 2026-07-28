REMINDER: 2025 Second Half Property Taxes Due July 31

Payments may be made in person or by mail to the Treasurer’s Office at 300 Taconite Street, Suite 100, Hurley, WI 54534. Office hours Monday-Thursday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and Fridays 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Mailed payments must be postmarked by July 31 to be considered timely, so please be sure to have the postal clerk hand stamp your mail to avoid late charges. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you would like a receipt. Late payments incur interest and penalty retroactive to Feb. 1, 2026. (10.5% in August on the unpaid balance)

Payments may be made online through the Iron County Tax Portal. Additional fees apply

Please contact the County Treasurer’s office at 715-561-2883 with questions or if you require assistance.

Hurley’s final installment is also due by July 31st, but payable to the City of Hurley. 715-561-4715