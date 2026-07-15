PARK & RIDE: Catch a Ride to the Iron County Fair on Friday, July 31!
Are you ready to join in the fun at the Iron County Fair? Leave the driving and parking hassles behind!
We are excited to announce a special Park & Ride transportation opportunity happening on Friday, July 31. Two convenient pick-up and drop-off locations are scheduled to get you to and from the fairgrounds safely.
Shuttle Schedule & Locations
Important: If you plan to use this Park & Ride service, please RSVP by calling BART at 715-682-9664 to secure your spot!
Transportation services are provided by Bay Area Rural Transit (BART).
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