Lockdown Lifted At Utah State Correctional Facility

The Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) has lifted a lockdown instituted after a correctional officer was assaulted by an incarcerated individual. However, there will be no visiting until further notice in units Bear 1 and 2.

The facility went into lockdown status on Sunday, July 26, 2026, when an inmate violently attacked an officer within USCF. The officer suffered a head wound and is expected to make a full recovery. Further details and the identities of the officer and the inmate are not being released due to a pending investigation.

Utah Department of Corrections Commissioner Jared Garcia gratefully acknowledges the USCF team of officers and staff who quickly responded to the assault and addressed the situation.

“The quick and courageous teamwork our people exhibited on Sunday is a stark contrast to the senseless violence directed at one of our officers,” Commissioner Garcia said. “UDC has zero tolerance for these kinds of attacks. We are unified in our resolve to stop them. I’m proud and grateful to the team who acted with speed and professionalism during this difficult situation, and I’m thankful that our officer will fully recover.”