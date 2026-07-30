UDC Resumes Offering Visiting Photos For Families and Friends

The Utah Department of Corrections is bringing back the opportunity for incarcerated individuals to take photographs with their friends and family members during in-person visits.

Beginning August 1, 2026, eligible offenders may have one family-style photograph taken during an in-person visit every 12 months. Visiting staff will facilitate the photographs and provide the images to the participating family members.

Requesting a Photo:

The photograph must be requested before the visit begins. Complete a photo request sheet at the visiting desk and clearly provide:

The offender’s name and offender number.

Your name.

A valid email address.

The incarcerated individual must be eligible for in-person visiting in the main visiting room and cannot be restricted to barrier or video visits. Visiting staff will verify eligibility.

The offender may decline the photograph and remain eligible to have it taken during a future visit.

Photograph Rules:

The offender must wear a plain, unaltered white T-shirt or their state-issued uniform shirt. (Altered shirts, tank tops, and shirts of any color other than white are not permitted.)

The incarcerated individual shall be seated with their hands in their lap. Visitors will stand beside or behind the offender. Visitors who are unable to stand may sit beside the incarcerated individual.

Hugging and kissing are prohibited. Limited contact, such as placing one hand on the offender’s shoulder, may be permitted by visiting staff.

Minor children must stand on their own or be held by an adult visitor. The incarcerated individual may not hold a minor child or allow a minor child to sit on their lap.

Staff will take one verification photograph and one family photograph. Photographs will not be previewed or retaken unless staff determine that the original photograph is unusable.

The family photograph will be emailed to the address provided on the request form. Please print clearly and verify that the email address is correct.

All instructions from visiting staff must be followed. Failure to follow these requirements may result in the photograph not being taken.

This program is only for those housed at the Utah State Correctional Facility and the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

Information about the visiting photo program will also be provided to the incarcerated.

Please direct any questions to your facility’s visiting staff.