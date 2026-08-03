Wildfire prompts UDC To Evacuate State Inmates From Millard County Jail

For the second time in a month, a wildfire has prompted the Utah Department of Corrections to evacuate state inmates from a county jail as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday night, August 2, 2026, 40 state incarcerated individuals housed at the Millard County Jail were moved to the Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) due to the uncontained Widemouth 2 Fire, which currently threatens more than 1,000 homes in Fillmore.

The secure transport operation was completed Sunday evening without incident. The individuals will remain at the USCF until conditions are safe. All relocated individuals are general population inmates.

This successful operation would not have been possible without the swift coordination of our dedicated staff and community partners. In addition to UDC transportation staff and Adult Probation and Parole agents, participating agencies included the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, Statewide Dispatch, and the Utah Highway Patrol.

On July 3, 2026, UDC successfully relocated inmates from the San Juan County Jail to USCF due to the Babylon Wildfire. The San Juan County inmates have since been successfully returned to the jail.

In both incidents, rigorous safety and search protocols were maintained throughout the process to guarantee secure housing upon arrival at the receiving facilities.

Click here for more information on the Inmate Placement Program, (IPP).